Ogun deepens healthcare coverage, engages health workers in schools

…as nine persons die of cholera in Yobe

Prompted by mission to extend healthcare coverage, especially effective immunisation of young ones in all the public primary schools across the 326 electoral wards in the State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Ogun State Deputy Governor, has pledged that the health workers would be deployed to public schools across the State.

Salako-Oyedele gave the assurance in Abeokuta at the Second Quarterly Meeting of State Taskforce on Primary Healthcare, saying engaging healthcare providers should be of utmost priority in schools to enable them attend to various health needs and emergencies of the students, where some health challenges could be discovered.

She urged the Commissioners of Health, as well as Education, Science and Technology to assess the data of health care and emergencies of various schools across the State in order to make adequate manpower placement of health care workers to the schools.

Speaking earlier, Abayomi Arigbabu, Professor and Commissioner for Education Science & Technology, expressed readiness to support the health initiatives, especially those related to school children on immunisation and other health needs.

Tomi Coker, Commissioner for Health, explained that the objective of the meeting was to review the feats of the State Primary Healthcare Development Board in the last quarter, discuss initiatives, challenges and way forward, in order to achieve a successful health care delivery.

She appreciated the commitment of the State Government and development partners in ensuring adequate and affordable health care delivery in the State, saying Dapo Abiodun-led Administration had priortised the health sector for the benefit of the citizenry.

Earlier in his prpresentation, Elijah Ogunsola, the Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Board, highlighted some achievements recorded to include, implementation of Primary Healthcare Under One Roof, Procurement of equipment with the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, among others.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State Government has confirmed nine persons dead as a result of Cholera outbreak in five local Government Areas of the State.

Muhammad Lawal Gana, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, confirmed this in a statement released to newsmen in Damaturu, Yobe State Capital.

He said the disease outbreak was confirmed in Gujba, Fune, Machina, Nangere and Nguru LGAs, adding that a total of 132 cholera cases were recorded as of September 25, 2024, but 112 patients had been treated and discharged.