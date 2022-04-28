Ogun council of obas mourns Alafin of Oyo, says his reign brought stability to his kingdom

The Ogun State council of obas, commiserate with the executive governor, families and people of Oyo State and indeed the whole Yoruba race on the passing away of Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alafin of Oyo. “His long reign brought peace, stability and development to his Kingdom”.

In a statement made available to BusinessDay, the Ogun Council of Obas said Nigeria has lost a strong stabilizing voice in culture and governance. According to the Council, Oba Adeyemi’s repertoire of history and valuable advice shall be sorely missed.

“While we condole with the family, people and government of Oyo State, we take pride in the life of Oba Adeyemi that was well lived and which positively impacted many lives within and without his kingdom.

“It is noteworthy that Kabiyesi left us during this holy Ramadan, We pray that Almighty Allah will grant him Aljanah firdaus while giving those he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss,” the Ogun Council of Obas stated.

Recall that Lamidi Adeyemi was chosen by the kingmakers on November 18, 1970, and then moved into the palace after completing the necessary rites under the tutelage of the Oyomesi.

Read also: Alaafin of Oyo joins ancestors at 83

Alafin succeeded Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970, during the governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo.

Lamidi Adeyemi III began his education at a Quranic School in Iseyin, after his primary education, he was offered admission into Igbobi College and St. Gregory’s College, Obalende. He chose to attend St. Gregory’s College Obalende.

Lamidi worked briefly at the Royal Exchange Assurance in Lagos, while working at the Royal Exchange. He was honoured with the national honour of CFR at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos in 1979.

In 1980, the Federal Government appointed Kabiyesi Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III as the pioneering Chancellor of the newly established University of Sokoto, now Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto where he spent 12 years.

Alaafin Adeyemi was married to 13 wives which include Abibat Adeyemi, his senior wife while other wives include Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Mujidat Adeyemi, Rukayat Adeyemi, Folashade Adeyemi, Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Omobolanle Adeyemi, Moji Adeyemi, Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, and Damilola Adeyemi