Ogun Assembly suspends two lawmakers, receives state medium-term expenditure document

Ogun State House of Assembly has suspended until further notice the impeached Dare Kadiri, deputy speaker, who is a member representing Ijebu North II State Constituency and Solomon Osho, his Remo North counterpart, in line with the provisions of Section 14 and 15 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.

The suspension followed the adoption of a resolution, during a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the Speaker, “Order 6, Rule 19 (2) says that whereof a matter of privilege arises, it shall be taken into consideration immediately; in the note of that, I want to say that I received a resolution by the appropriate number of members of this House raising issue of Privileges and it read thus”, Resolution 131/ OG/ 2022- suspension of some honourable members for the breach of the provision of the Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges) Act, 2017.

“Having found to have severally and contentiously breached the Rights and Privileges of the Ogun State House of Assembly and its Leadership, through violation of the provisions of Section 17 of Legislative Houses (Power and Privileges) Act, 2017.

“The following Honourable members, Hon. Oluwadamilare Kadiri (Ijebu North II State Constituency) and Solomon Osho (Remo North Constituency) are hereby suspended from the House and its activities forthwith until further notice in line with the provisions of Sections 14 and 15 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.

“Since this has been signed by the appropriate number of people, it requires no vote or anything, so they stand suspended.”

Earlier, the Speaker acknowledged the correspondence of the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun dated 22nd August, 2022 which conveys the request for the approval of the 2023-2025 State Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) by the State House of Assembly.

The letter partly reads: “In reference to relevant sections of the Ogun State Fiscal Responsibility Law, 2022, we have prepared the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (i.e. 2023- 2025 MTEF) for the State.

Consequent on the above, I therefore, seek your consideration and approval of the attached 2023-2025 State Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), so that the process of planning and budgeting for year 2023 and outer years of 2024 and 2025 can commence in earnest”.

The Speaker thereafter directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to interface with the Committee on Finance and Appropriation on 15th September, 2022 for further legislative action.