Ogun: Abiodun tours ministries, called on civil servants to rededicate themselves to public service

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun says development in Ogun will be enhanced if civil and public servants rededicate themselves and see their jobs as a call to duty to the people of the state.

The governor gave this position on Friday while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after he personally inspected offices at the State Secretariat, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

He noted that as the engine room of government and partners in the “Building our Future Together agenda” of his administration, workers have a lot to offer the state through hard work and dedication.

He said, “I have come here this morning to see how the workers are doing, check on their welfare and familiarised with the office environment. I am happy with what I have seen, though there were few things to be done.

“I have been to the offices of the Commissioners of Information, Finance, Budget, Permanent Secretaries of Ministries of Information, Political and Administration, Head of Service, Secretary to the State Government, among others. They are the first line to propagate the message of creating an enabling environment for people to come and invest in the state and so it is important for me to go around and see how they are faring.

“The primary reason was to first check on them, check on their welfare, see how they are situated in their offices, and also get to familiarize myself with their office environment. And then, while doing that, see what facilities they have or they lack and just generally appraise myself with how they are. We work together, they are always in my office and it had been a privilege for me to walk around and feel their pulses and see how they are.

“My advice for them is that they should continue to do what they are doing, we are all here to work together in building the future of Ogun State together,” He said.

The governor, however, pledged that his administration would continue to hold workers in high esteem, adding that “from time to time, I will continue to go round. There are other ministries that I would touch – ministry of transportation, women affairs, youths and sports particularly. I will not announce it, I will surprise everybody.”

Speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, expressed surprise at the visit, saying that it would encourage and strengthen the cordial relationship with the workers and ensure bonding.

In his remarks, the Head of Service, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, said the visit was a morale booster and assurance that workers are not left alone, calling on them to always be at their duty posts and declared that the number one citizen of the state could check on them at anytime.