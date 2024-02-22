Ogoni-born professional in Uniport, Idemyor, wins rare award in US

…Council of Ogoni Professionals says his works help humanity

Intellectuals and professionals of Ogoni ethnicity have reacted to the news of the rare professional award to their son at the University of Port Harcourt from far away United States of America.

The Professor of Pharmacy, Vincent Idemyor at the University of Port Harcourt Nigeria, was declared the 2023 recipient of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacist (ASHP) Board of Directors Donald E. Francke Medal.

According to the press release from the University, Idemyor’s dedication to scholarship and research led to his appointment as a John D. and Catherine T. Mac Arthur Visiting Fellow to the University of Port Harcourt.

The ASHP Donald E. Francke Medal is given to individuals for Pharmacy practice. Idemyor has done extensive work in the last 15 years in Nigeria. Before that, he worked for 20 years at major hospitals and academic institutions in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

The award conferred on Idemyor has also been widely acclaimed and celebrated by Ogoni people at home and abroad as a notable achievement by a worthy Ogoni son, a reputable and globally recognized Pharmacist and health-systems administrator.

The award was presented at the December 4, 2023 meeting of the ASHP in Anaheim, California, USA.

Ogoni professionals around the world thus joined in the swell of accolades to Idemyor. The COP International described the award as well-merited and a strong attestation to the brilliant mind and resilience of the Ogonis, when set in the right direction and towards a noble course.

Expressing great delight and felicitating Idemyor over his ASHP award, the Executive Chairman of COP, Anstem Dornubari John-Miller, hailed the ASHP board for the honour accorded his fellow Ogoni professional who he said has been tirelessly studying, researching, and working to help proffer solutions to the health/social challenges of the times.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, John-Miller lauded the efforts and achievements of Idemyor in HIV/AIDS research and the role science plays in the advancement of medical treatment.

He said Idemyor’s ASHP medal award reflects the spirit of doggedness, focus, patience, commitment, and determination to succeed the Ogonis. We are proud of our own, there are so many of us out there making headlines in medicine, space technology, Information Communication Technology ICT, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, Finance, and so on.

“We are poised to import our human resources back home to contribute to our economy and the advancement of our state and nation,” the COP chairman declared.

John-Miller, an alumnus of the University of Port Harcourt, an economist and Ogoni mobilizer in the diaspora, also commended the leadership and staff of the University of Port Harcourt for also celebrating their own.

An authority in HIV/AIDS and the role science plays in advancing medical treatment, he has been instrumental in starting the faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences in University of Port Harcourt (in 2006) and he was engaged by the UNDP to evaluate providers of a aids programme in Nigeria that delivered a series related to HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

Idemyor is extensively published in peer-reviewed journals and was co-editor of the 3rd edition of Drug Discovery and Development (CRC, 2020).

John-Miller has thus encouraged Idemyor to press on his good works and contributions to the betterment of Ogoni Land, Rivers State, Nigeria and Humanity.