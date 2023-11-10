Off cycle election: Journalists urged to tread with caution

Barely twenty hours to off cycle governorship election in Bayelsa,.Kogi and Imo states, the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos -Nigeria has urged journalists and other media professionals who would be on electoral duty on Saturday, November 11, 2023 to take all necessary steps to ensure their personal safety.

The IPC also urged security operatives and other stakeholders to protect the journalists.

Lanre Arogundade, IPC Executive Director, said the call was necessary in light of reported tension and violent conflicts in the three states over which political actors have traded accusations.

He said “It is very important for reporters covering the off-cycle governorship election to be safety-conscious while discharging their duties, particularly by knowing when and how to retreat from dangerous situations.”

Arogundade charged journalists to internalise tips like being non-partisan, dressing smartly, not to walk or move alone and make sure INEC ID card and their organisations’ cards are within their reach.

He equally charged journalists to cover violent situations from a reasonable distance and retreat as quickly as possible, adding that they should maintain contact with their editors, close relations and report any threat to police, their news medium and their professional bodies.

He also admonished other stakeholders, especially the security agencies to undertake their tasks in a very professional manner.

He equally urged the Inspector General of Police to put measures in place to ensure the protection of the rights of accredited journalists, because the media is a critical part of the electoral process and journalists should be accorded due rights and privileges to enable them carry out their social obligations as partners in electoral credibility.

He said: “Other stakeholders, including election observers should also pro-actively provide journalists covering the election with accurate information to ensure that all work together for the success of the elections.”

The press statement that was signed and issued by Melody Akinjiyan, press Freedom Officer, IPC, had Arogundade explained that as part of initiatives to keep tab on the safety of journalists during the elections, IPC’s Centre for the Safety and Protection of Journalists would monitor and operate a situation room to be managed 24/7 by press freedom and safety alert officers to whom any journalist who is under threat or attack can report.