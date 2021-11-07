Of joy and gov Abiodun’s gift

The reward for work that is excellently done motivates the doer to do more. And the noble Quran also affirms the importance of reward when in its Chapter 4 vs 40 it says, “Indeed, Allah does not do injustice, [even] as much as an atom’s weight; while if there is a good deed, He multiplies it and gives from Himself a great reward.” Consequently, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun deserves to be “rewarded” (commended) for rewarding the brilliance of Dr. Joy.

On Wednesday, 3 November 2021, Prince Dapo Abiodun rewarded the ‘Best Graduating Student’ from the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, Joy Adesina, with a house, N5m, and a scholarship for further studies. The Governor said that the lady’s emergence as the best medical graduate from the school is “an accomplishment, a rare feat that most of her peers can only dream of.”

Read Also: Abiodun appoints Aigoro as the new head of service in Ogun

As a public affairs analyst and concerned citizen of the state, I have excoriated his administration at one point or the other, and I would still happily do that whenever I see any glitch in his administration. I found wisdom in the words of Amit Kalamtri, a professional magician and mentalist, who said “Accept both criticism and compliments because a rainbow needs both sun and rain to reveal itself.” If I could have criticized him as and when due, he deserves compliments whenever he scores a goal— that is the goal of objectivity and neutrality.

Any objective person who took their time to pore through the aforesaid action of Governor Dapo Abiodun on honoring Dr. Joy Adesina would come to at least three conclusions: One, Prince Dapo Abiodun is a Governor who is deeply passionate about youths making impacts, in spite of the fact that he might have his human failings. Two, he is happy that the name of the state has surfaced for positivity. Three, he believes that a youth who brings honour and attention to the state deserves the attention and honour of his state government in order for his fellow youths to emulate their culture of excellence; and this is validated by his statement that goes, “…is an accomplishment, a rare feat that most of her peers can only dream of.” Incontrovertibly, giving credit where credit is due is a very rewarding habit to form. And I commend the Governor for this.

Expectedly, I have seen some counter-reactions on social media. Someone wrote: “Sadly this doesn’t address the greater problem of unemployment and underdevelopment in the society.” From such reactions at least three conclusions are evident. One, many of those who comment on or react to the event negatively are peevish. Two, Nigeria is deeply polarised and many people only view issues not on their merit but from their petty, political, egoistical standpoints. Three, the future is ominous if nothing is done to douse tension and reduce the skyrocketing sentimental blood pressure. When the right step is taken in the right direction, we should commend it, and if opposite, we condemn it.

At the moment, we live in a country where there is a dearth of role models and a large number of youths are now chronic users of narcotics and chairmen of criminal acts, rewarding academic brilliance— in conjunction with property and cash gift —of youth, like them who is a way of—luring the youths— remolding the youths of the state.

Finally, Our today is yesterday’s future, yet today’s future will still be filled with surprises. The emerging convoluted world could only be survived with total education and by rewarding academic excellence. The combination of Public Opinion and a sensitive governor creates another win-win outcome for the Governor. Therefore, the Governor’s action is a good gesture.