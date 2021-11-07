Abiodun appoints Aigoro as new head of service in Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed Nofiu Olatunde Aigoro, medical doctor as the new Head of Service in the state with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by Tokunbo Talabi, the Secretary to the State Government, in Abeokuta, state capital on Friday.

Selimot Otun, the former Head of Service, bowed out of the public service of the state on Thursday.

According to the statement, Aigoro, a medical doctor and bureaucrat comes into his new position with impeccable pedigree and service record.

An accomplished Consultant Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon with special interest in Arthroscopy and Arthroplasty is the 18th Head of Service since the creation of the State in 1976.

Read also: Ogun leverages Globacom’s tax credit to fix Nigeria-Benin Republic road

Until his appointment, Aigoro was Permanent Secretary in the Hospitals Management Board. He joined the State Public Service as a Consultant (Orthopaedic) in 1998

Aigoro, 58, who is an award-winning Medical Officer, was “The Best Health Worker” in the State in 2007.

He is also a member of many reputable professional bodies, including, Fellow, Nigerian Medical Association, Nigerian Orthopaedic Association, International College of Surgeon, SICOT-International Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons and Traumatologists, Faculty of Medical Leadership as well as Nigerian Institute of Management.

“The Ogun State Government under Governor Abiodun knows that the new head of service, who has proved over the years to understand the system, would put to use his vast knowledge in the management of the state civil service,” the statement said.