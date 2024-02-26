Odufeso unfolds current development in ChamsAccess

Olayemi Odufeso, Chief Operations Officer of ChamsAccess has highlighted a range of significant developments in the company in recent time, including a strategic shift into provision of custom solutions for complex financial, digital, security, and technology challenges.

Odufeso explained that the overriding objective was to drive further sustainable growth in organic way.

Read also: Life as independent artiste tasking, financially draining HP Zendo

In a statement from the company, Odufeso who brings her robust industry expertise to bear says: “ChamsAccess established Argone, which is a premium retail brand, offering a curated selection of cutting-edge devices and accessories. Known for its seamless customer experience, flexible payment options, and device repairs, Argone caters to tech-savvy consumers, seeking a sophisticated and convenient shopping experience.

“This month, we are launching Argone World, a full-fledged e-commerce platform. This marks a significant leap forward, opening up Argone’s offerings to a wider audience across Nigeria and beyond. The platform will create convenience in purchasing the latest gadgets from the comfort of customers home, and also with the same commitment to quality and service that Argone is known for.

The executive management and team of ChamsAccess under the stewardship of Odufeso, remain committed to growth, service, excellence and customer satisfaction.

Industry watchers say with other best-in-class products in the horizon, there were exciting years ahead for ChamsAccess and all its stakeholders. “ChamsAccess is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian tech landscape. The company is continuously evolving to empower lives and address critical challenges through its diverse and impactful solutions.”.

Read also: Financial technology supports startup financing in Nigeria

ChamsAccess, a major player in the Nigerian access and technology solutions scene, has been steadily carving innovative path since its inception in 2007. The company, Initially focused on self-service kiosks and ATMs but has undergone a strategic transformation processes This has positioned it to empower lives and address critical challenges through its diverse and impactful solutions.