Ododo’s popularity was evident in peaceful Kogi election says Bisi Akande

Former Osun State Governor, Bisi Akande, credited the tranquility of the Kogi State governorship election on November 11 to the wide acceptance of the party’s candidate, Usman Ododo, by the populace.

Akande conveyed this sentiment on Sunday during a meeting with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, CON, and Governor-Elect Ododo at his Abuja residence.

He lauded Governor Bello for overseeing the peaceful election and urged the governor-elect to uphold his commitments.

Governor Bello, in turn, reassured stakeholders of Ododo’s dedication to fulfilling campaign promises and enhancing state development.

He praised Akande’s role throughout the election process and highlighted Ododo’s expertise as the former Auditor-General of Local Government, expressing confidence in Ododo’s ability to deliver effective governance.

Read also:Bello presents last budget of N258.3bn, asks Kogi’s support for new govt

Bello anticipated the governor-elect’s success in actualizing pledges and advancing democratic dividends.

He said, “Your Excellency, remember when we were looking for a ticket for our candidate for the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State? We came to you for your wise counsel and support. You gave everything to us.

“We have won that election, which is adjudged to be the most peaceful, freest, and fairest election in recent times by both foreign and local observers. Ododo is someone I have so much trust in to deliver good governance to the people of our dear state. He had served in a very critical area of my administration, that is, as Auditor-General for Local Governments.

“He feels the pulse of the people at the local government level, and I am very confident that he will fulfil his promises of good governance and democracy dividends to our people. Today, we are here to thank you and to further seek your kind guidance and prayers.”

Ododo conveyed his appreciation to Baba Akande for his support and extended heartfelt prayers for the enduring health and well-being of the esteemed APC leader.

He praised Akande for his visionary leadership and exceptional wisdom in establishing and nurturing the APC.

Ododo reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to realising electoral promises for the benefit of the people of Kogi State.