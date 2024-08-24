Ododo remain staunch member of APC – Kogi government

The Kogi State Government has denied reports suggesting that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo is considering leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released on Saturday, by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the commissioner for Information and Communications, the government dismissed these claims as “reckless” and “unprofessional,” attributing them to individuals still reeling from their failures in court.

“The promoters of the falsehood are people who are still rueing their woeful failure at the law courts and probably trying to find a back door into the All Progressives Congress, hence their resort to the only tools at their disposal which are falsehood, propaganda, misinformation and disinformation,” the statement reads in part.

Fanwo clarified that the photograph currently circulating, which has fueled these rumours, was taken at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas.

The event was attended by several dignitaries across party lines, including Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and numerous governors, underscoring that Ododo’s attendance was merely a gesture of respect and camaraderie.

He also emphasised that Ododo recently triumphed at the Supreme Court with the support of the APC, making it illogical to suggest that he would abandon the party that has stood by him throughout his political journey.

“Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo just yesterday, triumphed at the Supreme Court with the support of his party. It is unintelligent to insinuate that the Governor is abandoning the party that supported him all through his electioneering and the litigations. Their craft of lies are falling like a pack of cards,” the statement asserted.

The commissioner reassured the people of Kogi State that Ododo remains a committed member of the APC and will continue to support the party’s efforts both within the state and on a national level.

The statement called on the media to adhere to the principles of responsible journalism and avoid spreading misinformation.

The state government reiterated that Kogi remains a stronghold of the APC and will continue to back the policies and progress being championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.