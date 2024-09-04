Ododo mourns passing of Yar’Adua matriarch, hajia Dada, asks Nigerians to honour her

Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Kogi State governor, has expressed deep condolences to the Yar’Adua family, as well as the government and people of Katsina State, following the passing of Hajia Dada Yar’Adua, the matriarch of the Yar’Adua family, who passed away at the age of 102.

In a statement signed by Ododo on Tuesday, he paid tribute to the late matriarch, describing her as a “woman of history and a reservoir of knowledge,” emphasising the role she played in the lives of her family and the nation.

“It is with mixed feelings that I send my condolences to the Yar’Adua family and the entire people of Katsina State over the demise of Hajia Dada Yar’Adua, a woman of history who birthed great Nigerians who defended the nation and worked for her greatness, including the late former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua. She is a goddess that will be irreplaceable,” the governor said.

Ododo highlighted the late Hajia Dada Yar’Adua’s industrious nature, her deep reservoir of knowledge, and her disciplined approach to life, which influenced the development of notable figures in Nigeria.

He further reflected on the values she cherished, including love, tolerance, and unity, which she instilled in her children and community.

On behalf of his family and the people of Kogi State, Ododo extended heartfelt condolences to the Yar’Adua family, the people of Katsina State, and all Nigerians.

“On behalf of my family and the great people of Kogi State, I wish to express our condolences to the Yar’adua family, the good people of Katsina State and Nigerians as a whole. Her demise is a national loss at a time when her guidance is greatly needed for our dear nation,” he said.

Ododo also urged Nigerians to honour the late matriarch’s legacy by upholding the values she lived by, particularly the belief in a united Nigeria, which she fervently championed throughout her life.