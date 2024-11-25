Ododo convenes emergency security meeting over alleged killing of Fulani settler

In response to tensions in Isanlu, Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo convened an emergency security meeting in Lokoja to address allegations of the killing of a Fulani settler by local indigenes.

The meeting aimed to defuse tensions and prevent potential reprisal attacks that could threaten peace in the community.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for information and communications, the meeting brought together representatives of the Isanlu community and Fulani settlers, both of whom agreed to the Governor’s call for peace.

“The Governor had a robust meeting with the people of Isanlu and the Fulanis yesterday in Government House, Lokoja, where he listened to their grievances and addressed them accordingly,” Fanwo stated.

Ododo condemned the act of taking the law into one’s hands, emphasising that such actions are unacceptable.

“Perpetrators will face the full wrath of the law,” he said, adding that traditional rulers in the affected areas would be interrogated, with one ruler already suspended for his alleged role in the incident.

The governor urged leaders in Isanlu and its environs to take responsibility for curbing insecurity. He challenged them to sensitize their people against harboring criminals and to report any criminal activities to law enforcement. “His administration will go after every criminal in the state, regardless of tribe,” Fanwo said.

Ododo also commended the Fulani community for their restraint and commitment to peace despite the provocation, highlighting their role in supporting the state’s security initiatives. “Their efforts at maintaining peace and security are well documented and appreciated,” he added.

Fanwo revealed that the Governor had cut short a trip to Abuja, where he was to receive an award, to address the “rising security temperatures in Isanlu.”

The swift intervention was praised by Dare Joshua, chairman of Yagba East Local Government Area, who thanked the Governor for preventing a potential security breakdown.

The emergency meeting was attended by top government officials, security agencies, community leaders, and representatives of the Fulani settlers, demonstrating a unified approach to restoring peace in the area.

Ododo reassured all residents of Kogi State of their safety, reiterating his administration’s zero tolerance for criminal activities and its commitment to justice for all.

