Ododo approves N8bn for infrastructure development in Kogi varsity

Ahmed Ododo, the governor of Kogi State, has approved the disbursement of N8 billion for several infrastructural projects at the newly established Kogi State University Kabba (KOSUK).

Wemi Jones, State Commissioner for Education, stated this at a Press Conference held in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital, saying the approved fund would cover the construction of the Senate building, Faculty of Science and Male and Female Hostels at the University.

Jones equally said that the contractors had been mobilised to move to sites, adding that construction works would commence at the University within the next two weeks, just as he pointed out that the State Government under the leadership of Governor Ododo, remained committed to consolidating on the strong foundation led in education by the immediate past Governor Yahaya Bello.

He said “Kogi Government has been servicing education very monumentally, and the present administration of His Excellency, Gov Ododo is resolved to maintain and surpass the budgetary allocation of 30% to education.

“Governor Ododo being part of former Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration is fully committed to giving topmost priority to education sector in the State”.

The commissioner also added that the governor had equally approved N316m as a bursary award for 8,750 out of over 40,000 students of Kogi indigene in tertiary institutions across the county.

He said, “201 Law students would receive N300,000 each while the remaining students would get N30,000 each. 8,750 students are those who had completely uploaded the required documents for verification out of 40,000 who applied online “.

Jones equally noted that the governor had recently approved the disbursement of over N600 million as WAEC fees for 18,734 students in public schools, adding that the final verification and disbursement process was ongoing.

