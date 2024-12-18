Oborevwori tasks Community leaders on sustainable peace, devpt

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has charged community leaders in the state to always employ mediation and dialogue in resolving disputes for sustainable peace and development of the state.

Oborevwori gave the charge at a meeting with Presidents-General of communities and kingdoms held in Asaba, on Wednesday.

The governor who told the Presidents-General that he was one of them having served as Chairman of the Osubi community during which time the Airport was built, urged them to remain resolute in handling issues.

He also appealed to the Presidents-General to ensure unity, peace, inclusiveness and accountability in their communities saying, “By doing that you are bringing peace to your community because you cannot say you are President General and you don’t listen to your people who elected or appointed you.

On security, Governor Oborevwori called on the community leaders to follow due process in resolving disputes and urged them to protect government projects within their neighbourhood. He cautioned against working at cross purposes with their traditional rulers.

The governor further said over N2 billion has been provided for road projects in each of the 25 local government areas across the state and assured that the widows programme would be revisited in the first quarter of 2025.

On his part, Toyin Agbolayah, Special Adviser to the Governor on Community Development, noted the importance of Presidents-General in the state, adding that without the Presidents-General there would be no meaningful grassroots development.

Earlier, Igwe Nzekwe, President-General of the Delta State Forum of Kingdoms, Clans and Communities, thanked Governor Oborevwori for the numerous infrastructural developments across the entire state.

He said the programmes and projects of the Governor were already yielding fruits, adding that the people were happy with developments across the state in such a short time. He assured that the President will continue to support him beyond the 2027 general elections just as they stood for him in 2023.

