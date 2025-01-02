Oborevwori saved small businesses from collapsing in Delta – Oghenesivbe

…as governor pledges to do more in 2025

Latimore Oghenesivbe, Delta State Director-General of Orientation and Communications Bureau has evealed how Governor Sheriff Oborevwori saved small businesses in the State from collapsing amid harsh economic realities in the Country.

“The governor is visibly and steadily fulfilling his 2023 electioneering campaigns promises in all sectors of the state economy, with focus on economic growth and infrastructural development.

“The governor through D-CARES programme, Ministry of Women Affairs and State Bureau for Wealth and Job Creation had consciously and deliberately invested billions of Naira to support over 250,000 entrepreneurs who are operating Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, in the state, but were battling with harsh economic realities due to national economic reforms. His intention saved thousands of small businesses from collapsing”, said Oghenesivbe.

Speaking during a radio network programme monitored in Asaba by BusinessDay, he said that the governor also assisted security agencies in the area of logistics and other support, wherein he procured, equipped and distributed over 40 brand new Toyota Hilux operational vehicles to enhance “Response and Rescue” operations throughout the three senatorial districts, thereby upscaling effective policing and crime prevention.

“The Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun commissioned the vehicles in Asaba, before delivery to all security agencies. He also presented a special Award to governor Oborevwori in recognition of his multifaceted assistance to the State Police Command, and other security agencies in the State”, he added.

He assured that with the approved budget of N979 billion for year 2025, the governor would expand the scope of mega infrastructure, youth and women empowerment, as well as ensure significant improvement in the funding of educational and sports infrastructure development, among others.

BusinessDay observed that improved Urban Renewal, Rural and Riverine mega roads and other infrastructure projects that would open up intra and inter-trade opportunities are contained in the 2025 budget, adding that the budgetary provisions also addressed the upscaling of sociocultural activities, showbusiness, entertainment and tourism potentials in various communities across the State.

“Ongoing construction of three flyovers, pedestrian bridges at DSC roundabout, PTI junction, Enerhen junction up to Marine Gate, and the dualization of Ughelli-Asaba highway and several other ongoing projects across the state; are among some of the remarkable achievements of governor Sheriff Oborevwori since assumption of office in 2023”, he said.

He said in less than two years of Oborevwori’s Administration, and Delta State is fast becoming a Mega State, investors first choice destination where citizens and residents, as well as visitors shall continue to enjoy good measure of returns on investments, peace, security and quality social services.

Oghenesivbe revealed that the governor made special provision of over N2 billion for special projects in each of the 25 local government areas of the State, to fasttrack socio-economic and infrastructural development in communities, towns and villages, adding that Governor Oborevwori is the first governor to have made such budgetary provisions for local governments since the creation of the State.

Share