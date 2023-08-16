BusinessDay

Oborevwori commiserates with Seplat, urges firm to investigate

Sheriff Oborevwori

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Wednesday, expressed shock over the collapse of Seplat Energy Limited’s oil rig which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, claiming the life of one of the crew members and leaving three of them missing.

He has also demanded that the company launch urgent search to recover the missing persons and also launch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident to avoid future occurrence.

The company’s ‘Majestic’ oil rig located near Ovhor Oilfield in Sapele Local Government Area of the state capsized on Tuesday.

In a statement by Festus Ahon, Oborevwori’s chief press secretary, the governor described the incident as tragic and commiserated with the company as well as family members of the deceased.

“I am deeply shocked to hear about the sad incident of your oil rig collapsing on the way to a planned drilling location and the death of one crew member with three others still missing as of press time,” he stated.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta, I sympathise with the management of Seplat Energy Limited on the unfortunate collapse of its Majestic oil rig leading to the death of one person and missing three crew members.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the three crew members who are still missing as of this moment as well as the family and friends of the crew member who tragically lost his life.

“I urge the management of the company to intensify rescue efforts for the missing crew members and also launch an inquiry into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident with a view to avoiding future occurrence,” the governor stated.

