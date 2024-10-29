OBJ, Atiku seek collective action to end child trafficking

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential candidate, have called for collective action against child trafficking and exploitation.

Both leaders spoke at the 25th anniversary of the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) in Abuja, where they emphasised the importance of continued advocacy, awareness, and education to address the challenges of human trafficking.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, canvased collective efforts to eradicate child trafficking and labour in Nigeria. He acknowledged the achievements of WOTCLEF, and called for increased awareness, resources, and policy reform to tackle the challenge of protecting vulnerable populations.

“As we celebrate the triumphs of WOTCLEF over the past 25 years, we must also confront the challenges that lie ahead; the journey to eradicate human trafficking and child labour remains fraught with obstacles, and it is our collective responsibility to tackle them.

“The fight demands substantial resources—both financial and human; we need continued funding for prevention programs, community support initiatives, and legal aid for victims, to ensure that our efforts translate into lasting change for those affected by these heinous crimes.

“Together, we have the power to create a Nigeria free from the grips of human trafficking—where every woman and child can live in safety, dignity, and hope; we must engage all segments of society—governments, businesses, and communities—to advocate for actionable solutions that uplift our most vulnerable citizens.”

The former vice president, who lauded Obasanjo for signing the WOTCLEF law, recalled how 25 years ago, in 1999, he met the former president, during a “year of transformative promise — a year that heralded not just the dawn of a new democracy, but also the emergence of a beacon of hope for our most vulnerable.”

He noted that WOTCLEF arose from a profound need for change, to confront the grim realities faced by many, where the innocent often fell victim to human trafficking, child labour, and abuse.

“At the heart of this initiative was my beloved wife, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, who recognised the urgency to become a voice for the voiceless upon my swearing-in as vice president.

“As I stand here today, I am filled with pride and admiration for Titi. Her unwavering dedication to combatting human trafficking and child labour has changed countless lives. She did not merely witness the suffering of women and children; she took decisive action to lead the charge for change.

He stated that the programme came following the ravages of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the scars left by years of military dictatorship.

“Titi envisioned a better future—a future where democratic governance reignites hope and empowers every individual to reclaim their dignity and rights. WOTCLEF stands as a testament not only to her compassion but also to the transformative power of our democratic journey”

Atiku, while also reflecting on the events of the past, acknowledged “The incredible strides made through this organisation and its partners.

“Thanks to WOTCLEF’s advocacy, we witnessed the establishment of NAPTIP—the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters. This agency has become a vital ally in our national fight against the heinous crime of trafficking.

“I take this moment to express our profound gratitude to members of both chambers of the National Assembly, for their decisive action on July 7, 2003, in passing the WOTCLEF-sponsored private member bill that laid the foundation for the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003, which birthed NAPTIP. This legislative milestone prioritised the protection of our most vulnerable citizens.

“I want to extend our profound and most heartfelt appreciation to President Olusegun Obasanjo for his swift assent to the WOTCLEF bill, which prohibited women trafficking and child labour in Nigeria. His courageous leadership fostered the environment that energised WOTCLEF’s mission, reinforcing our democratic values while delivering vital hope to our downtrodden communities”, Atiku said.

