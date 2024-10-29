Nigerian Entrepreneurs thrive despite economic challenges -Dele Fasemo

Dele Faseemo, divisional head of Investment Banking and Specialised Markets at Sterling Bank Ltd, said the resilience and innovation displayed by entrepreneurs despite economic challenges are inspiring.

This was revealed at a recently concluded Start to Scale summit by The Business Hub (TBH) which marked a milestone in Nigeria’s entrepreneurial landscape.

“In the face of numerous challenges, Nigerian entrepreneurs continue to push boundaries and drive our economy forward. This summit has provided them with valuable tools and connections to scale their businesses effectively,” Faseemo said.

The annual event, held under the theme “Growing Against All Odds,” brought together business owners, industry experts, and corporate leaders for a day of learning and empowerment for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Sterling Bank, the headline sponsor of the event, the Summit has established itself as a cornerstone event for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

Bolanle Tyson, head of SME Products at Sterling Bank Ltd, added that the company recognises the critical role SMEs play in the economy.

“The Start to Scale Summit aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering these businesses. The insights shared will contribute to the growth and success of numerous enterprises across Nigeria,” she said.

Looking ahead, The Business Hub plans to expand the reach and impact of Start to Scale, with initiatives that provide year-round support to SMEs.

“These efforts will focus on continuous learning, mentorship programs, and facilitating access to resources crucial for business growth,” the company said.

