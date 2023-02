The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has won a polling unit in O55 Keke Abimbola, Ago, Lagos State.

Obi polled 122 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, polled 9 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, got 0 vote and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) got 3 votes.