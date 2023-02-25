Kaduna police chief impressed with peaceful election

Sunday Babaji, the Police Commissioner in charge of elections in Kaduna State said he was impressed with the peaceful conduct of voters during the presidential and national assembly elections.

Babaji said after a tour of various polling units alongside other security heads, that there has been no report of any security breach in the state.

He observed the level of compliance and enforcement of restriction of movement, saying it was necessary to allow voters to express their choices without intimidation.

The CP assured of maximum security in the state, and warned trouble makers to have a rethink as they would be dealt with decisively.