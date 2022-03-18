Obi, Umeh optimistic of Soludo’s visionary leadership to boost Anambra development

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi and Senator Victor Umeh have expressed the optimism that the new Governor, Chukwuma Sọludo has the visionary quality to develop the state.

Reacting to Soludo’s inauguration on Thursday as the fifth governor of the state, Obi said that Sọludo could not afford to fail, looking at his campaign promises to the people.

“I am sure looking at his promises and everything; he will do the needful, especially pulling the people out of poverty level; that our children are in school, ensuring health services and security.

“I am happy the way things are going; I listened to the new governor, if I look at his promises during the election, which he will strive to fulfil and what he said at the inauguration, you will see that he is committed to critical areas of development,” Obi affirmed.

Obi, who said he attended Sọludo inauguration on invitation and personal friend, noted that he would continue to support anything to make Anambra State and Nigeria better.

“My commitment is building a better nation, a better society and a better state,” he said.

In his reaction, Umeh, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said the party had recorded spectacular third transition in government in the state, from Peter Obi to Willie Obiano and then Sọludo.

“We are starting another eight years for Sọludo. It is not easy. It was as a result of hard work we have done in the state.

“Our successive government has performed to the displeasure of our opponents because when we were preparing for the election, they were saying that we had failed already. But when people saw the superlative performances of our successive government and peace in the state, our people raise in unionism to give us another mandate.

“I know the part Sọludo has taken nobody will take from him for the next eight years, so APGA will be here for the 24 years,” Umeh said.

According to him, “By the time we get to that threshold we are going to look for another who will be even better than Sọludo to take the anchor and continue to propel development in the state.

“This is the first time a governor is sworn-in he moves straight into office; that is the essence of his office change which he promised, he said he has come to change things, the way it is done in the past.”

He urged the people to stand with Sọludo, promising that that change will come, though not without some pains.