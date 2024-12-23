Obi to IGP: Restrictions on palliatives distribution will discourage charity

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last general elections, said it is disturbing to place restrictions on the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged, adding that the decision will discourage charity.

Recall that stampedes occurred during palliatives distribution in Ibadan, Abuja, and Anambra last week. No fewer than 50 Nigerians, including children, died in the three incidents.

Reacting to the tragedies, Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector general of police, placed restrictions on distribution of palliatives across the country, directing individuals and organisations planning to give to the poor to seek permission before going ahead with the act.

In reaction to the IGP’s directive, Obi, in a statement on his X account on Monday, said it is disturbing to place restrictions on distribution of palliatives to the poor.

While acknowledging that the directive is honest, the opposition leader, who linked the tragedies to the economic hardships in the country, said it is open to abuse and capable of discouraging citizens from helping the hungry and distressed among us.

“The latest directive of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) placing some restrictions on the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged in our midst is disturbing.

“Even though the directive is a timely response to the series of tragedies recorded across the country recently, and the IG’s honest reaction to the challenges of the prevailing economic hardship, it’s open to abuse. It is capable of discouraging citizens from helping the hungry and distressed among us,” Obi said.

He continued, “While I understand the need for better organization and more attention to public safety, it is important to clarify that acts of goodwill should not be hindered by excessive bureaucracy.

“Rather than requiring people to seek permission to assist those in need, we should encourage them to find better, more organized ways to offer such help. The focus should be on promoting coordination, not imposing barriers that could deter much-needed acts of kindness in a time of widespread hunger, pain, and anger.

“This is not the time to stifle the spirit of compassion and generosity among our people. Instead, let us channel these efforts constructively, ensuring that help reaches the most vulnerable safely and efficiently.

“The government must also do more to address the root causes of this hardship, providing lasting solutions rather than creating obstacles for those stepping in to fill the gaps created by government’s insensitive policies.

“I urge the IGP to immediately review this directive and ensure that the police fosters collaboration and support, not division and discouragement, in our shared quest to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.”

