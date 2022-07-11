Obi/Ahmed candidacy, compatible pair- analysts, youth

Some political analysts in Enugu State have expressed optimism over the choice of Yusuf Baba-Ahmed as running mate to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for the 2023 elections.

In separate interviews on Friday in Enugu, they said the pair was compatible.

Ibuchukwu Ezike, state publicity secretary of LP said that Obi/Ahmed ticket was the best thing to happen in Nigeria’s political history.

“Though I do not know him on a personal ground but from his political history, I believe he is the man to beat. He is a clean politician, he does not have any questionable record.

“Just like Obi, he withdrew from the primaries of his former party because of lack of due diligence.

“So, he is a stickler to the law and due process and that is what Nigeria needs now,” he said.

Ezike described Baba-Ahmed as a man of character; a man of due process and rule of law.

“This is the kind of character that will lead Nigeria and take us to the next level.

“Already the two of them have a semblance of ideas, they believe in due process, they believe in the rule of law and the rights of Nigeria people,” he said.

In the same vein, a publisher and veteran journalist, Aniebo Nwamu said the vice-presidential candidate was a principled economist.

“I used to read his articles while I was an Editor in Leadership Newspaper and I found him to be a very intelligent economist.

“He is a competent hand and he will complement Obi’s efforts and the two will surely deliver Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, a student of the University of Nigeria Enugu campus, Alagboso Aneke said that the age of Ahmed (46), had buttressed the clamour of Nigerian youths to have a say in the governance of the country.

“They belong to the younger generation. Obi is around 60 while Ahmed is 46, it is a good complement.

“The two are very strong characters and with them, we the youths, can look up to them for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Ambrose Eze, a businessman and banker also said that the pairing of Obi and Ahmed may mark the beginning of a new era in Nigerian politics.

“It is a good combination and I pray that they win the poll so that there will be a paradigm shift in our leadership,” he said.

The Labour Party on Friday unveiled Baba-Ahmed as its vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections following the withdrawal of Doyin Okupe who had stood in.

Meanwhile, Baba-Ahmed has said he accepted to be running mate to Peter Obi because he was desirous of a change in Nigeria. The LP presidential running mate added that it was important that he was part of the movement to rescue Nigeria.

“The undeniable and unchallengeable fundamental reason for being on this ticket is to rescue Nigeria, and it goes without saying that you can only rescue that which is in trouble; Nigeria is likened to that.”

He added that the second reason was that he believed in the greatness of Nigeria and that there would be peace and prosperity.

Baba-Ahmed further stated that he would use his educational background and experience to change the nation, adding that the fertile land in the North is the crude oil of the nation and Nigeria’s future would be great.

“He who was motivated by success in the private sector and fought and became a governor for eight years and since then has maintained integrity and honour, is one that will not fail in campaign promises.

“He who believes in financial propriety will not engage in political rascality; Peter Obi, he who believes in credibility and integrity in the matter of who to associate with will not mismanage personal, human and community relations, Peter Obi,” he added.