Obaseki urges Salami to align Nigeria’s monetary, fiscal policies

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday advised Doyin Salami, the newly appointed chief economic adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, to align the nation’s monetary and fiscal policies to enable inclusive growth amid the prevailing economic problems.

Obaseki, in a congratulatory message to the renowned economist, urged him to use his new role to provide direction in influencing the fundamentals of the Nigerian economy, which will help to steer the economy back on track.

The governor said Salami’s credentials “will boost investor confidence for many who have sought a more coordinated and predictable economic environment that can spur foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio investment into the economy.

“As the current chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) and member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), I expect Salami to bring his experience to bear in the new assignment and place Nigeria on the path of economic prosperity.

“I hope that Salami will justify the trust and confidence of Mr President and help to align the nation’s monetary and fiscal policies to enable inclusive growth in these very challenging economic times.”