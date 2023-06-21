Obaseki says fibre connectivity of 18 LGAs 97% completed

Governor Godwin Obaseki says Edo State is recording progress with the ongoing fibre connectivity across its 18 local government areas, as the project is 97 percent completed.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, on Tuesday, Obaseki said, “We are building a solid digital backbone for Edo people as this is a project that the future of Edo State would rest on.

“We are connecting fibres across every local government area to ensure connectivity and promote digital services. All the local government offices are linked as the project is going to link all our schools.

“All our primary health care centres will be linked to enable us to improve our patients’ record and increase telemedicine service, among others as we would deliver services to our people at their place of residence. It will be very useful for our citizens,” he said.

The fibre connectivity project is aimed at bolstering the government’s efforts at expanding its digital space and pushing up the commerce potential of all Edo local councils, thereby improving the livelihoods of the people and reducing rural-urban drift.

Read also: Accion Microfinance Bank appoints Laoye as new chair

The Edo State government recently introduced a 24-hour free WiFi service in ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and other public places within the Benin metropolis to provide internet access to workers and other members of the public, in the wake of the three-day weekly work schedule for civil and public servants as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government. The free WiFi service is being expanded to other local government areas in the state, in line with its digital economy drive.

Goodluck Igbinedion, managing director of Edo State Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), said the project was aimed at building a digital infrastructure and ICT digital hub across the state and developing a knowledge economy for the state to export skills.

He said the project will also support and encourage efficiency and effectiveness in the public service, drive entrepreneurship and innovation within the state, improve GDP growth and productivity, and enhance the social well-being of the people, especially the youths of Edo State.

On his part, a representative of the Edo State Digital Transformation Project Team, Babatunde Faworot, while noting the progress with the state’s digital expansion drive, said, “The scope of the project is across the 18 local government areas of the state. We are 97 percent complete in terms of civil works. We have done all the cabling as we have all the cables needed. We are working in all local government areas of the State and have worked more in some than others.”