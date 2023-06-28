Obaseki restates support for MSMEs’ growth

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says his administration will continue with policies that support the growth and sustainability of businesses amid the current economic realities.

The governor said that through the state’s skills development agency, Edojobs, his administration has provided training and business advisory services to equip entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed as well as attracted local and foreign investments to bolster the MSME ecosystem through the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO).

Obaseki, while commemorating the Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) day, marked by the United Nations and its sister agencies, said his government was providing the needed infrastructure, including steady electricity and good roads to enhance the ease of doing business for MSMEs, and connecting local government areas with internet connectivity to ensure that businesses leverage the opportunities of a technology-driven economy.

He, therefore, hailed the contributions of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the socioeconomic growth and development of the State, saying that this year’s celebration creates an avenue to reflect on challenges confronting entrepreneurs.

“Today, we acknowledge the role of MSMEs in the growth and development of our State. Micro, small and medium businesses are the backbone of our economy, driving innovation, creating employment opportunities, and fostering economic diversification.

“It is the relentless spirit and resilience of our entrepreneurs that have transformed ideas into thriving businesses, uplifting communities, and propelling our state toward economic progress and prosperity.

“This year’s celebration presents us with another opportunity to reflect on the challenges faced by our small business owners and entrepreneurs, and the unprecedented disruptions caused by the current economic realities. Despite the obstacles, they have displayed unwavering determination, resilience, and creativity in navigating through turbulent times.

“As a government, we understand that access to finance, infrastructure, technology, and market linkages are crucial for the growth of our MSMEs and are committed to supporting and empowering them, ensuring the implementation of policies and reforms to guarantee an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive,” Obaseki said.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, “Galvanising MSMEs worldwide by supporting women and youth entrepreneurship and resilient supply chains,” he said, “This year’s theme highlights the crucial role played by women and youth entrepreneurs in our MSME sector and emphasizes the importance of building resilient supply chains.

“We recognise the immense potential of our youths and tremendous potential of women entrepreneurs in driving economic growth, and will continue to support them to realize their fullest potential.”