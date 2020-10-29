Obaseki preaches love, peace, tolerance on Eid-El-Maulud

The Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has urged Muslims to emulate the virtue and the teaching of tolerance and peace of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W).

Obaseki, in a statement, noted that the celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) is a time for thorough soul-searching so as to fall back on the prophet’s teachings of good neighbourliness, which he said is needed now more than ever before, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The governor urged the Muslim faithful to show love and tolerance as espoused in Islam.

“I felicitate with our Muslim brothers and sisters in Edo State and across Nigeria, as we mark the celebration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W),” Obaseki said.

READ ALSO: FG, states must prioritize safety on rail level crossing, says minister

“On this day, we are once again reminded of the need to show love and be at peace with one another for the development and progress of our state and country,” he said.

The governor encouraged Muslims to work for unity and progress in society, just as the Prophet Mohammed (S.A.W) would, urging them to be good neighbours and enviable ambassadors of change.