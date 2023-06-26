Obaseki offers Aminat, LASU first class graduate automatic employment

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has offered automatic employment to Yusuf Aminat, a first-class law graduate, into the state’s public service.

The employment offer came after Aminat, a native of Edo State, emerged as the best-ever graduate at the Lagos State University (LASU) with a 5.0 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the institution’s Law degree programme.

The governor, whose offer was conveyed by Anthony Okungbowa, Edo State Head of Service, said “Beyond merely congratulating her, we have offered automatic employment to her. Indeed, we have reached out to her parents and spoken with them. They have accepted our offer of employment.

“She has not done her law school program and her youth service. We are proposing to write to the National Youth Service Corps so that she will serve with us here in Edo State after her law school program so that we don’t run the risk of losing her,” the governor said.

Beside the offer of employment, he said Yusuf would receive other forms of support as reward for her sterling feat, stressing that she has indeed given a good account of herself and is a worthy ambassador of the state.

Obaseki, however, said the state government is committed to improving the quality of human resource in public service.

According to him, “We have set this as a priority and will get the best to work in the state. We have done everything within our power as a government to ensure that we create an enabling environment for work and as a result, we also want the best hands.

“We are creating the best work environment here so that the public service in Edo State can become attractive enough for the best talent from within and outside the state. We thank our dear young men and women who have excelled in their studies and we expect that more of them will achieve this feat,” he said.