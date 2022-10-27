Obaseki lauds MTN’s support on EdoBEST learning programme

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, has commended MTN Nigeria for its immense support to the state and contribution to the success of the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme.

The governor while speaking at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for governors applauded MTN for taking the initiative to support the EdoBEST platform to continue to provide quality education to children in primary schools across the state at a time when learning was difficult because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

While thanking Ernest Ndukwe, the chairman of MTN Nigeria, Obaseki said, “MTN came to us and offered free airtime to children and parents in Edo state so that they could be connected to the EdoBEST platform.”

He also highlighted the important roles various stakeholders will need to play if the Federal Government’s National Digital Broadband Plan was to be achieved by 2025 as planned.

The governor’s remark came shortly after Isa Ali Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy addressed the forum via a first-of-its-kind 3D hologram projection from a remote location powered by MTN’s 5G technology.

Commenting on his Twitter page, Pantami said he made “his presentation from another location using a 5G network demonstrating its (near) real-time communications. The quality and efficiency were excellent based on the general assessment of the participants.”