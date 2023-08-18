Obaseki laments deplorable roads in Edo, blames FG

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has linked the prevailing socio-economic challenges confronting the nation to the failure of the Federal Government to live up to its responsibilities.

He also decried the deplorable state of federal roads in the Edo State, and called for urgent action to salvage the situation so as to reduce the sufferings of the commuters and other citizens.

The governor, while speaking with journalists in Benin City, described the condition of the roads “as appalling”, saying that he travelled through the federal roads linking Uromi in Esan South East to Agbor in Delta State and saw over 1,000 trailers stuck with goods as a result of bad roads.

Read also: Borno Govt approves employment of 52 medical staff for Gwoza hospital

“I went to Esan land a few days ago and I passed through Uromi in Edo State to Agbor in Delta State and saw almost 1,000 trailers stuck on that bad Federal Government road. But it took a few minutes to traverse our State roads when we entered from Igueben, Ujogba to Ugoneki in Edo State.

“The problem today is the failure of the Central Government. The road network in Edo that ought to be a blessing to us is not. The Federal Government roads in Edo are connecting several locations across the country but the roads are bad.

“You can’t go from the West to the East from the North to the South without passing through Edo State. That is why we have many federal roads here but none are motorable as all are bad because of the failure of the central government,” the governor lamented.