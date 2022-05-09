Obaseki kicks off ‘operation plan Edo’

The Edo State government has commenced ‘Operation Plan Edo,’ an exercise aimed at recertifying building plans and collecting data on the socio-economic needs of communities within the Benin metropolis.

Commissioner for physical planning, urban and regional development, Isoken Omo, during a press briefing, said the exercise, which will commence in the Ugbor area of Benin City, is an expansion of the ‘Operation Show Your Building Plan.’

She thanked those who have complied with ‘Operation Show Your Building Plan’ exercise, assuring that all applications have been fast-tracked and that over 400 approvals will be granted to those who have already gone through the process.

She noted that the state government through the programme will be able to collate the needs of communities which in turn will enable it to provide relevant services to Edo people.

According to her, “The programme enables the government to know what services and infrastructure the people need. The ‘Operation Plan Edo’ will involve various ministries, such as Education, Roads and Bridges, Health, Power, among others”.

She called on citizens to cooperate with officials of the ministries and provide necessary information to help plan the city and State in line with the 30-year master plan.

Condemning attacks on its staff by residents, she warned: “Edo State government frowns at the attack on staff of ministry of planning, urban and regional planning on duty. Government is concerned about the ugly incident and has vowed to bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent to others.”