Obaseki earmarks N14.1bn for healthcare in 2022

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has proposed the sum of N14.1billion to boost the state’s healthcare system and provide a base for quality, affordable healthcare services to residents in 2022.

The budgeted size is N2.8billion larger than N11.3billion, the amount allocated to health sector in the 2021 fiscal year.

Presenting the 2022 budget estimate of N214.2billion to the state House of Assembly in Benin City, Obaseki said the amount earmarked for health would help to consolidate on the gains made in strengthening reforms in the sector.

The governor, who said there would be improvement of revenue collection mechanisms in the new fiscal year, noted that the proposed amount would be used to purchase medical equipment to upgrade 12 medical facilities and hospitals.

He added that the money would be deployed to expand primary health centers and health insurance scheme to rural and out of reach communities.