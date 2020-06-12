Obaseki Disqualification: APC heads to defeat in Edo Governorship polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may be heading to imminent defeat in the September 19 Edo Governorship election, following the decision to disqualify the sitting Governor, Godwin Obaseki from participating in it’s primary election.

Obaseki who has been at political war with the APC’S National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was Friday disqualified over issues relating to discrepancies in his certificates.

Jonathan Ayuba, Chairman of the APC Screening Committee while giving the reason for the Edo’s Governor disqualification said: “though, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki in his nomination form claimed to have obtained a Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) from an Institute of Continuing Education, Benin. It was observed however that no educational certificate such as HSLC is known in Nigerian educational system. Even then, the same HSLC was never presented in the course of the screening exercise. The aspirant admitted that he has never collected it.

“The attestation from the Institute of Continuing Education, Benin from where the alleged HSC which was indicated in the field of attendance as obtained is of no consequence, as it only attests that Obaseki was a student of the Institute. So what we had was just an attendance, it was not a result.

“Although, the Committee received a petition on his University of Ibadan Bachelor of Arts Classics certificate which he submitted to INEC in 2016, when he first contested as Governor. The Committee on further probing was presented with original certificate issued by the University and the original was sighted.

“On the NYSC certificate dated 6th August,1980 the committee observed that he bears the name “Obasek” Godwin. While this may be an error on the part of the issuing authority, we observed however that the aspirants has not taken any step ever to have the anomaly corrected by the issuing authority…and based on the party’s Constitution, this has made us to recommend that the above candidate therefore, Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the election”.

Apart from Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi, a former Minister of State for Works, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, former Deputy Speaker of the Edo State were disqualified on issues bordering on discrepancies in documents submitted.

However, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former Secretary to the Edo State Government Pius Odubu, and Osaro Obazee were cleared to run for the June 22 primaries to nominate the party’s candidate for the forthcoming Governorship election.

As anticipated, Obaseki after his screening said, he was not sure of getting justice under Oshiomhole whom he described as an interested party in the Edo Governorship primaries.

“Like I said, as a party man I have been through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process”, the Edo Governor lamented.

There are strong indications that the next political action of Obaseki which would be either to seek reelection on another platform or remain in APC and cause internal damage, would spell doom for the party.

Already, there are reports that the Governor is a darling of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and many other opposition parties who wooing him to pursue his ambition on their platforms.

Obaseki’s initial action which may frustrate Oshiomhole from holding direct primaries is contained in the recently signed gazette, banning social gathering involving more than 20 persons in the State without his explicit approval.

According to the gazette, the Governor also approved the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City as the only facility for any political party desirous of gathering for the purpose of primary elections.

The gazette which was informed by an epidemiological study that predicted that COVID-19 infections in Edo would peak in the third week of June, made special conditions for gatherings of at most 5,000 people subject to the written approval of the Governor.

These 5,000 persons who may gather for political reasons must assemble in Benin City and in a single facility with capacity for not less than 10,000 persons, according to the gazette.

Also APC heavy weights and leaders of Edo seem not be happy with recent developments in the State and would back Obaseki in his next move.

For instance, the former National Chairman of APC and Governor of Edo State, John Odigie-Oyegun in his reaction to Obaseki’s disqualification said APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if the disqualification is not speedily reversed.

Oyegun in a statement by his Public Affairs Adviser, Ray Morphy said: “The disqualification of Obaseki by the APC Screening Panel is a hatchet job aimed at installing a stooge that will allow some people unfettered access to Edo Treasury.

“While not a surprise, that disqualification is clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fairplay and good conscience!

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti party, not Obaseki. Oshiomole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC”.

On his reaction, Obaseki said he will not appeal his disqualification from participating in the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for June 22.

The governor in a statement by his Media Aidde, Crusoe Osagie said it is needless filing an appeal when the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has carefully orchestrated the move from the beginning and called on his supporters to be calm while urging them to wait for further directives.

“We have watched the mockery of democratic process, which Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is administering and superintending over in our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC). It has been an unfortunate, disheartening and dreadful spectacle.

“We had initially asserted that going by the open display and enthronement of illegality by one man in the party that comprises several organs and eminent personalities, there is no way that Governor Godwin Obaseki would get a fair assessment in the run-up to the nomination of candidates to fly the flag of the party in the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election.

“It is unfortunate that this open show of shame, illegality and travesty of justice is the brand of democracy which Comrade Oshiomhole has reduced the APC into. The situation is quite saddening because this is a party supposedly reputed for change, equity and social justice.

“We have therefore decided that it would be effort in futility to appeal whatever the unjust outcome of the evaluation and screening process of the APC will be, especially when Comrade Oshiomhole has declared that he is the Supreme Court and ultimate determiner of the fate and future of our great party.

“We wish Oshiomhole luck in his maladministration of the party and trust that the Almighty will help our country to find the path to true liberty, freedom and justice. We call on all party members and the teeming supporters of Governor Obaseki to remain calm and await further directives”, he said.