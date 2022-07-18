Obaseki congratulates Adeleke on guber victory

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that the people of Osun State opted for the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) values of equity, unity and progress over retrogressive policies that have put them in difficulties for years.

The governor, while felicitating with Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the PDP, for emerging winner in the just concluded Osun state governorship election, said the victory has energised the party to go into the 2023 poll to win.

Obaseki further said that PDP is determined to save the country from the prevailing challenges.

“I congratulate the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election.

“The people of Osun State have made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity and progress over the retrogressive policies that have had them in dire straits these past years.

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into,” Obaseki said.

He, therefore, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for sustaining the electoral reforms which, according to him, started in the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election, adding that “these reforms have ensured a peaceful, fair and credible conduct of the election, which gave the people the freedom to elect their preferred candidate.”