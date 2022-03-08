Obaseki blames Edo Assembly crisis on lack of women representation

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has linked the crisis that rocked the state’s House of Assembly to the lack of women representation in the legislative chamber.

Obaseki, who said the crisis would have been avoided if there were “more voices of reasoning in the house”, assured that he would go out in the forthcoming election to campaign so that more women would be elected into the assembly.

The governor, while speaking at an event on Tuesday in Benin City, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, promised that his administration would create more opportunities to support women and build structures that will allow them achieve their goals.

“My only regret till date is that I didn’t work hard enough during the last national elections that produced members of our State House of Assembly to bring women into the House.

“You all know the situation under which we conducted that election. And we can see the crisis that we had in the House. It was possible because we did not have a woman there.

“So, we have learned our lesson, and this election, you don’t need to preach to us. So, women get ready. You know how we do it; you know we moved from ward to ward, and will do that again in a few months’ time. Rest assured that our government will create more opportunities to support women and build structures that will allow you to achieve your goals,” Obaseki said.

Speaking on the pro-women bills recently rejected by the National Assembly, the governor said the “action of the National Assembly should serve as a turning point in our history and should spur you, women, to mobilize Nigerians for gender equality and to break the bias; do not despair.”

“Today’s celebration would have been an epic one if the National Assembly had set aside all unfounded misgivings and biases to justify their refusal to constructive debates and approved the bills to alter the provisions of our constitution to provide affirmative action for women in our political administration and other related matters.

“If they had done the right thing, today, we would have all rolled out the drums to celebrate them for such a resolute display of progressive change, but unfortunately, they refused. Rather, today, we are all going to carry placards across the country to commence protests which will force those we voted to represent our interests to do the right thing.

“If only leaders understand and appreciate the exceptional competence and leadership abilities of women, there will be no conversation about giving women the opportunity and responsibility in government”, he added.