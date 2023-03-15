Obaseki approves 65yrs retirement age for teachers

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has extended the retirement age for teachers in the state to 65 years of age or 40 years of service.

Anthony Okungbowa, Edo state head of service, who conveyed the approval in a statement issued to journalists in Benin City on Tuesday, said the decision was in line with the governor’s commitment to boosting workers’ welfare.

Okungbowa said the governor’s approval reinforces his unwavering commitment to building a solid foundation for repositioning the education sector in the state.

“The governor has approved a new retirement age for teachers in Edo State. They will now retire when they clock 65 years of age/40 years of service, whichever is earlier.

“This is in demonstration of his commitment to ensuring that Edo teachers are the best motivated in Nigeria. It is important to remind Edo people that Edo teachers are the best-paid teachers and Edo workers are the best-paid workers in any public service in Nigeria,” Okungbowa said.

The head of service noted that the development will ensure that teachers with decades of experience are retained in service to contribute their quota in providing quality education to Edo pupils.

“This is another big win for Edo workers. The governor has continued to show that he will always place the interest of Edo workers above all else. Today, this is another testimony to that fact,” he added.