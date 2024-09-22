OAU students unveils project to fight sexual violence

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has unveiled project aimed at combating sexual and gender-based violence on campus and surrounding communities.

The students under the Youth for Safe Communities launched the initiative known as the Safe Communities Project, adding thst it is part of LEAP Africa’s Youth Leadership Development Program’s Sustainability Pathway and is being executed in partnership with VARSH Foundation.

The students noted that this development came to light during a two-day intensive training program held at the university, which brought together 24 undergraduate students, including key members of the student union.

Hassanat Adebowale, the Project Team Lead, while sharing the project’s objectives said, “We’re equipping student leaders with knowledge and skills to become effective advocates against SGBV. Our goal is to cultivate a culture of safety and respect that will ripple through our campus and beyond.”

The training covered various aspects of SGBV, including its root causes, recognition, response strategies, and effective advocacy methods. Participants were divided into three specialized teams focusing on social media awareness, peer education, and outreach to secondary schools.

Professor, Boladale Mapayi, a lecturer at the Department of Mental Health, College of Health Sciences in the institution, led sessions on recognising and responding to SGBV on campus, providing participants with practical skills and insights drawn from years of research and experience.

Omolola Pedro, another facilitator, emphasized the project’s broader impact: “What we’re doing here goes beyond just awareness. We’re building a cadre of young leaders who can actively intervene and create lasting change in their communities.”

Odediji Christianah, Vice President of the students union, stated “As student leaders, it’s our responsibility to create a safe environment for all. This training has given us the tools to effectively address SGBV on our campus.” Other student union officers involved include Fajuyi Ikeoluwa (Financial Secretary), Babatimeyin Kinfeosi (Secretary General), and Busari Samuel O. (Welfare Officer).

Salvation Grace, Executive Director of VARSH Foundation, noted the project’s potential for wider influence, “This partnership between VARSH and OAU students sets a precedent for universities across Nigeria in addressing SGBV as this is what we are commited to.”

The project organizers stressed three key objectives: raising awareness about SGBV, empowering students to recognize and respond to incidents, and creating a network of peer educators to sustain the initiative’s impact.

As the newly trained advocates begin to implement their action plans, the organizers remain committed to supporting their efforts and potentially expanding the project’s reach in the coming months.