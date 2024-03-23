OAU denies granting lease agreement to illegal miners in Ile-Ife

The Management of Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State has denied the claim of issuing licences to some individuals, groups or companies to carry on mining activities on the University’s land.

Recall that some national dailies (BusinessDay not inclusive) had earlier reported the illegal activities of some miners being carried out on some parcels of land belonging to the University in Ile-Ife.

Abiodun Olarewaju, the Public Relations Officer of the University, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, said, the University did not give any consent to any individual, group, company or association to obtain any license to carry out mining activities on its land.

“It has come to the knowledge of the University Administration that some individuals, groups, and or companies have made the claim that they have licences to carry on mining activities on the University land at Ile-Ife, and that they have the consent of the University, in the form of leases and agreements, in that respect.

“While the University has, since becoming aware of the illegal activities of these miners, written a formal complaint to the appropriate Government Authorities, it is equally important to inform the general public that the claim of these trespassers are totally false.

“The University therefore wishes to use this medium to inform the general public, especially our Alumni and other stakeholders, that the University did not give any consent to any individual, group, company or association to obtain any license to carry out mining activities on its land.

“Furthermore, the University did not, at any time, sign any agreement with any individual, company or group for the purpose of mining activities on its land.

“We wish to assure the concerned members of the University, stakeholders and members of the general public that the University is taking all lawful steps to stop the activities of these trespassers, which constitute devastating environmental hazard to the University estate and are most embarrassing.

“We have the assurance of the Federal Authorities that the complaint of the University is receiving necessary attention,” the statement wholly read.