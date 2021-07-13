Oando, Zenith Bank, others back 15th NBA-SBL business law conference

Over 80 corporate sponsors, including Oando Plc, Zenith Bank, Total E & P, among others, have thrown their weight behind the 15th Annual Business Law Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL).

The conference, which begins with a preconference cocktail on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, will run through July 14 and 15 with a total of eight plenary sessions and three breakout sessions.

The sponsorships cover most of the programmes at the two-day conference, including the pre-conference cocktail, plenary sessions, tea breaks, lunch breaks, the SBL Innovation Hub App Challenge, among others.

The 15th annual NBA-SBL Conference with the theme “Re-tooling Business for Change: Leveraging the Tech Explosion” focuses on how businesses, including the legal profession, can continue to keep pace with and take advantage of technological developments and disruptions in a fast-changing world.

According to a full sponsors list made available by the conference organisers, the sponsors are grouped into Headline Sponsors, Platinum Sponsors, Gold Sponsors, Silver Sponsors, Bronze Sponsors, and Supporters.

The Headline Sponsors are Duale, Ovia and Alex-Adedipe, Africa Law Practice, Omaplex Law firm, Banwo and Ighodalo, Zenith Bank Plc, Babalakin & Co, Flutterwave, Jackson, Etti & Edu, Templars, and the Lagos State government.

On the Platinum Sponsors list are Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie, The Law Crest LLP, Odujinrin & Adefulu, IHS Towers, Wigwe & Partners, AELEX, Mikano Group (Geely Motors), MRS Holdings Limited, BTO Partners, Detail Commercial Solicitors, George Etomi & Partners, Africa Finance Corporation, and Aluko and Oyebode.

CLP Legal, Giwa-Osagie & Co, Piggyvest Technology Limited, White & Case, South Atlantic Petroleum Limited, Lekki Port Enterprise Limited, Tolaram Group, Oak Legal Compliance, Bloomfield, WalterSmith, and SAPETRO are Gold Sponsors.

The Silver Sponsors include Aarndale Solicitors, NG Clearing Limited, Pavestones Legal, Total E & P, Alliance Law Firm, Paul Usoro & Co, J.K Gadzama, Simonscooper Partners, British American Tobacco, Streamsowers and Kohn, Famsville Solicitors, and Advocaat Law Practice.

Others on the Silver Sponsors list are Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, Union Bank of Nigeria PLC, Foundation Chambers, Unilever PLC, Victoria Chambers, Lagos State Internal Revenue Services, Corporate Affairs Commission, Primera Africa Legal, Austin Peters, Oguntoye & Oguntoye, Coopley, Oando, A02Law, Guinness, and Tokunbo Orimobi LLP.

Twelve Legal, Broderick Bozimo & Co, Akindelano LP, Gbenga Biobaku & Co, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Nigerian Communications Commission and Sterling Bank are Bronze Sponsors, while SPA Ajibade & Co, The Law House, Babs Animashaun Chambers, Kenna Partners, Chris Uche, SAN & Co, Patreli Partners, Lexavier Partners, ACAS-Law, Everlaw LSP, AB-Legal-Practitioners, Lexavier Partners, and Uchelaw are listed as Supporters.

The conference aims to take participants on an exploration of the topics revolving around the fast-developing relationship between frontier technologies across the world and the business law space, said Ayuli Jemide, chairman, NBA-SBL and lead partner, Detail Commercial Solicitors.

“These conversations are stirred up in hopes of improving the efficiency of legal practice and the competencies of participants,” he said in a preconference note.