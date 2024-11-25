Oando, LASG strengthen collaboration on electric bus initiative

Oando Clean Energy Limited (OCEL), the renewable energy arm of Oando PLC, alongside its technical partner Yutong Bus Co. Limited, recently met with officials from the Lagos Ministry of Transportation and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

The delegation, led by Ademola Ogunbanjo, OCEL president/CEO and James Li, Yutong vice president, explored the next phase of their ongoing partnership to enhance sustainable mass transportation in Lagos State.

The discussions followed the success of their electric mass transit buses project, which has run successfully for 18 months.

Since its launch, the project has achieved significant milestones, including covering a total distance of 169,794 kilometers on routes like Oshodi-Obalende and Oshodi-Ikorodu, serving 301,435 riders.

It has also contributed to environmental sustainability, reducing carbon emissions by 229,221.9 kilograms and generating cost savings of approximately N122.25 million, equivalent to 84,897 liters of diesel.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos State commissioner for transportation, reaffirmed the state government’s support for the electric bus initiative, describing it as a vital component of Lagos’ public transport transformation.

He praised the performance of the buses during the proof-of-concept phase, emphasising their reliability and adaptability to Lagos roads.

“The buses have proven dependable and adaptable for Lagos’ roads and highways,” Osiyemi stated, adding that their long-term cost benefits and efficiencies over traditional fuel-powered buses make them a sustainable choice.

He also commended OCEL for raising awareness about the project and urged the company to introduce electric bus models catering to diverse socio-economic groups, aiming to reduce the number of cars on Lagos roads.

Ogunbanjo, highlighted the importance of collaboration, expressing gratitude for the state government’s support.

“We appreciate the Lagos State government’s support and acknowledge the crucial role of our partnership in making this project a reality. Together, we are creating a more sustainable, efficient, and reliable transportation system that benefits Lagos and its residents,” Ogunbanjo said.

Abimbola Akinajo, LAMATA’s managing director, outlined the authority’s vision for the project’s long-term success, emphasising the need for a fully integrated support system.

She highlighted the importance of facilities for bus maintenance, driver training, and the development of technical expertise to ensure the sustainability of electric bus operations.

James Li reassured stakeholders of his company’s commitment to the project’s success. “Our goal is to provide sustainable transportation solutions, not just sell buses. We’re dedicated to supporting our partner, OCEL, and Lagos State in their quest to positively impact the environment and improve the quality of life for Lagos residents,” Li said.

The partnership between OCEL, the Lagos Ministry of Transportation, and LAMATA aims to create a cleaner, more efficient public transportation system for Lagos residents. Through ongoing collaboration, the stakeholders are working to reduce emissions, alleviate traffic congestion, create jobs, and promote economic, social, and health benefits for the state.

