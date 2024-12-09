Oando “Clean-Our-World” project upskills over 69,500 Nigerians on environmental education

…as Oando Foundation’s environmental advocacy marks a milestone

Over 69,500 pupils have benefitted from Oando Foundation’s Clean Our World (COW) project as the organisation intensifies efforts toward promoting environmental education and sustainable action for children in target schools and host communities, across Lagos and Plateau States.

This was made known by Tonia Uduimoh, the programmes manager at Oando Foundation during the close-out ceremony of phase four of the COW initiative held recently in Lagos when she reinstated the commitment of the organisation to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to champion environmental sustainability.

According to Uduimoh, the Oando Foundation in partnership with Sumitomo Chemical, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board and GreenHubAfrica, has successfully completed the fourth phase of its Clean Our World project in Lagos and the first phase in Plateau, reaching over 69,500 beneficiaries across 70 public primary schools in both states.

“We are proud to have completed this phase of the Clean Our World project in Lagos and Plateau, which reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to champion environmental sustainability.

“This initiative goes beyond classroom instruction, fostering a culture of climate-conscious behaviour among students, teachers, and their communities. By focusing on waste management and recycling education, we’re equipping these young learners with the skills to address the pressing environmental challenges Nigeria faces, such as plastic pollution and urban flooding.

Our collaborative approach, in partnership with Sumitomo Chemical, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board, GreenHubAfrica and others, amplifies the impact of the COW project, enabling us to reach more schools and communities across Nigeria while sustaining our advocacy efforts,’’ Uduimoh said.

She explained that building on the success of previous phases in Lagos this year, the foundation’s COW project expanded to Plateau State, marking the initiative’s first phase in the region.

“In both Lagos and Plateau States, students participated in engaging in-school activities focused on waste management, recycling, sanitation, and sustainable practices, fostering a generation of young climate champions.

“The project also prioritised capacity-building for teachers, ensuring the standardised delivery of environmental education across schools. By providing educators with specialised training, interactive tools, and comprehensive environmental education instructional materials, the project empowered teachers to engage students meaningfully in climate action and environmental stewardship,” she noted.

Uduimoh cited Somolu, Alimosho, Surulere, Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Eti-Osa in Lagos State; and Jos North, Jos South and Bassa in Plateau State as, benefitting Local Government Areas.

The programme manager emphasised that Nigeria generates an estimated 32 million tonnes of solid waste annually, one of the highest in Africa with plastic waste accounting for 2.5 million tonnes.

Recognising the urgent need to address these challenges, she said the Oando Foundation, through its Clean Our World initiative, is leading advocacy efforts and engaging with key stakeholders to standardise and include environmental education in public primary schools and communities across the country.

“This initiative also aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 4.7, which emphasises the importance of equipping learners with the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including education on sustainable lifestyles and climate action,” she stressed.

Hakeem Lamidi, the board secretary of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board speaking at the event commended Oando Foundation’s efforts in promoting environmental education, which he said aligns perfectly with the goals of Lagos State on environmental matters.

“The Clean Our World project has made significant strides in promoting environmental education, aligning perfectly with the goals of our state on environmental matters. The board commends the project, the volunteers, and the partners for their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts. Your contributions have not only enhanced our environment in those LGAs that you have worked and are still working in, but also inspired a new generation and they are the ones seated here.

“The board is totally committed to supporting initiatives like Clean Our World that champion environmental stewardship and recognise the importance of community initiatives and partnerships in achieving sustainable development. To this end, we will continue to provide support to foster a cleaner and greener future,” he said.

Okeshina Deborah, a head teacher at Awoyaya Nursery and Primary School, who was one of the beneficiaries expressed her gratitude, saying, “On behalf of the school, I’m incredibly grateful for the knowledge we have gained through Oando Foundation’s Clean Our World initiative.

“This programme has not only broadened our understanding of sustainability but also opened doors to income generation from recycling. We deeply appreciate Oando’s unwavering dedication and hard work in supporting our head teacher, teachers, and pupils. Your efforts continue to inspire and empower us toward building a sustainable future.”

Some of the dignitaries include Ademola Ogunbanjo, president/CEO, of Oando Clean Energy Limited; Bankole Oloruntoba, Nigeria Climate Innovation Center (NCIC); Kenneth Akpan, Oxfam Nigeria, Harry Kesiena, British Council; Ossom M. Ossom, Universal Basic Education Commission; Suleman Ibrahim, IHS Towers; Olaitan Fajuyitan, Federal Ministry of Environment; Sunday Amuna, chairman of Plateau SUBEB; Titilayo Oshodi, special adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy to the governor of Lagos State; among others.

Since its inception, the Clean Our World project has evolved and expanded, reaching more communities and schools. From reaching seven schools in three communities in COW phase one, 12 schools in five communities during the second phase, and 24 schools in 10 communities for the third phase, the project has demonstrated its effectiveness in promoting environmental education and sustainable practices.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

