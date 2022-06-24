NYSC DG solicits support of stakeholders for its health initiative

Mohammad Kaku Fadah, a Brigadier General, and the NYSC Director-General, has appealed to all stakeholders of the scheme to render support towards the success of its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

In his address at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Umunna in Bende L.G.A, of Abia State during the swearing in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ stream I Corps Members, Fadah whose address was read by the State Coordinator, NYSC Abia State, Julius Ekeh, pointed out that HIRD was aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor.

The NYSC DG, who also appealed for the support of all stakeholders in the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund which has reached an advanced stage of legislation, said that this would enhance the smooth operations of the Scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members.

He reminded the corps members that one of the objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration, hence, their deployment away from their respective States of origin and their assemblage in Abia from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.

According to him, this policy would not only offer the corps members the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.

His words, “My dear compatriots, the Orientation Course is the first Cardinal Programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the scheme. It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the Service Year through lessons on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitisation on topical national issues, amongst others.

“It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you to realise your potential and attain individual feats both during and after service. I, therefore, enjoin you to utilize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity by participating in all the Camp activities.”

A total of 1343 corps members comprising 615 males and 728 females were sworn-in by Justice Ucheoma Donny Enwereji who represented the Abia State Chief Judge, Justice Onuoha Ogwe.