NYSC assures readiness, neutrality during 2023 polls

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has assured of the Corp’s readiness and neutrality during the 2023 general election.

Fatima Abubakar, chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, gave the assurance at the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop held in Abuja.

“We will do all things to ensure that our Corps Members are safe during the elections by collaborating with all the security agencies,” she said.

She also appraised the state of Orientation Camps in the country, adding that some of the facilities are good and advocating through the State Governors for the upgrade of others.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Muhammed Musa Bello while declaring open, the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop, themed, ‘The NYSC Orientation Course as a veritable tool for Socio-Cultural and Moral Re-Engineering of the Nigerian Youths’, also commended the efforts of the Acting Director General of NYSC in repositioning the Scheme for optimal performance by deploying a wealth of analytical skills at ensuring the realisation of the NYSC set goals.

He added that the FCT Administration shall not relent at providing the necessary support to the NYSC at all times especially as it relates to the security and welfare of all Corps Members.

Bello, whose address was read by the Director, Social Development Secretariat, FCT, Ambassador Asabe Umar urged the participants to use the Pre-Orientation Workshop as an avenue to review the previous Orientation Course with a view to improving performance in subsequent ones by mapping out strategies and programmes for a hitch-free forthcoming Orientation Course.

In her welcome address, the NYSC Acting Director General, Christy Uba said that management was working closely with critical stakeholders for the successful conduct of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

She expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its faith in the Scheme, as demonstrated through sustained provision of funds for the smooth conduct of NYSC operations.