Nwadishi, Makinwa win BSN primary schools Bible contest

Emmanuel Nwadishi and Momola Oluwade Makinwa of God’s Glory Abides Nursery and Primary School, Mile 12, Lagos State, came first with 115 points at the maiden Primary Schools Bible Competition (PSBC) organised by The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN).

Six schools in Lagos State participated in the competition with the theme: ‘My 100 best loved Bible stories’, where pupils put their knowledge of the Holy Bible into practice by answering questions thrown to them from various chapters of the Bible.

At the end of round three, which was the final, God’s Glory Abides Nursery and Primary School, Mile 12, Lagos, represented by Emmanuel Nwadishi and Momola Oluwade Makinwa, came first with 115 points.

Samuel Sanusi, the general secretary of BSN, said the competition became necessary due to so much moral decadence in society. According to him, aside from Bible distribution, the BSN is also involved in organising programmes that develop pupils’ interest and interact with the word of God.

Sanusi, who was represented by the Production and Programme Manager of BSN, Grace Benjamin, noted that by the time little ones were exposed to Bible reading and teaching, the knowledge they must have acquired would reshape and make them better children at home, school and the society, and by so doing Nigeria would be a better place for everyone.

“We want to catch them young because they will grow to become teenagers, young adults, adults and leaders tomorrow. If we give them a better foundation, they will grow up to be good children. The Bible tells us to train a child in the way he should go, so that when he grows, he will not depart from it,” Sanusi stated.

He further advised parents to make good use of the opportunity by allowing their children to participate in the Bible competition for them to be acquainted with the knowledge of God. “This year, we wrote to about 50 schools, but only a few turned up. But next year’s competition will be bigger and better because many schools will participate. We will announce it in social media, newspapers, radio, TV and other media,” he stated.

The Proprietor, God’s Glory Abide Nursery and Primary School, Adeyemi Olusola, expressed gratitude to God, who made her school come first in the competition. She explained that her school went through rigorous preparations to equip the pupils before the competition. “It was not easy; we did not relax, but kept reading and studying the Bible. We thank God for giving us victory at last,” she added.