Nutritional crisis looms as poultry owners warn of worsening egg shortage

The Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) FCT Chapter, has raised the alarm over the skyrocketing cost of eggs, which threatens to deepen food insecurity and nutritional deficiencies nationwide.

The steep rise in egg prices to between N6,000 and N7,000 per crate is a significant concern for many Nigerians, particularly low-income families who rely on eggs as an affordable source of protein.

This increase has been driven by factors like inflation, high feed costs, fuel price hikes, and challenges within the agricultural sector.

The association has urged the federal government to declare a “state of emergency” on egg production to ensure accessibility and affordability for citizens.

Pius Aminu, the chairman of PAN FCT Chapter, made the call while addressing the media in Abuja during the World Egg Day celebration.

Represented by Hakeem Musa, the chapter’s secretary, Aminu expressed concern over the declining egg production and the rising cost of eggs, attributing it to government neglect of the poultry sub-sector compared to other industries.

“The federal government should urgently declare a state of emergency on egg production. The current decline is alarming, and the country cannot afford to rely on egg importation,” Aminu said.

World Egg Day, marked every year on October 11, recognizes the nutritional value and versatility of eggs, emphasizing their role in providing essential nutrients and affordable protein worldwide.

This year’s theme, “United by Eggs,” highlights how eggs connect people globally.

Aminu pointed to several challenges hindering egg production in Nigeria, including the impact of policies like naira redesign and fuel subsidy removal, which have driven up transportation, poultry feed, and labour costs.

He also noted the negative effects of foreign exchange fluctuations and the recent increase in the minimum wage.

Despite these challenges, Aminu commended farmers in the FCT and across the country for their resilience and efforts to keep egg production steady.

However, he lamented that many farmers have been forced out of business, leading to the closure of hundreds of poultry farms and a rise in unemployment.

“The poultry industry employs a significant number of people, especially in lower-income groups. Each farm typically has at least four to five staff, so the closure of 100 farms directly translates into higher unemployment rates,” Aminu said.

While praising President Bola Tinubu and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for establishing the Ministry of Livestock and Nutrition, Aminu urged the government to involve PAN in the policymaking process and the implementation of interventions to address the sector’s challenges.

He further emphasized that this year’s World Egg Day theme showcases how eggs unite people from different cultures and backgrounds while playing a vital role in global nutrition.

Aminu pointed out that eggs are essential for human health, noting research showing that consuming two eggs daily for 40 days can significantly increase High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL), also known as good cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Nigeria remains the largest egg producer and has the second-largest chicken population in Africa, with the poultry industry contributing up to 300 metric tons of meat and 650 metric tons of eggs annually, according to the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation.

