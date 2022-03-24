NUJ wants FG to cushion hike on foodstuffs, resolve ASUU crisis

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged the government to cushion the effect of the high cost of food in the country.

“Food insufficiency has resulted in an unbearable hike in the prices of food items thereby exposing the majority of the masses to hunger. The Federal Government should do the needful before the hungry begin to hunt the fed.

In a communique issued at the end of the Oyo State Congress of the union in Ibadan also asked the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency resolve the crisis between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The communique reads in part; “The ASUU strike is already having a toll on the security of lives and property as more youths are becoming idle and thereby engaging in criminal activities that not only threaten the peace of the society but also endangering their own future.

Read also: Nigeria needs urgent policies to avert food crisis – experts

The union said there is need for the Federal Government to also address the effect of the epileptic power supply in the country adding that the rising cost of petroleum products, especially diesel is already crippling the economy and could aid public uproar if left to fetter the more.

In the communique signed by Ademola Babalola and Sola Oladapo, Chairman and Secretary respectively, urged members of the union to be very careful in coverage of political parties activities, as many politicians are becoming more desperate ahead of 2023.

“As the country inches towards the 2023 general elections, politicians should endeavor to play the game by the rule. Most political office holders are already abandoning their primary responsibilities as they now focus on the next elections against their oath of office to serve until the end of their tenure,” he said.

“The union therefore congratulated its national President, Chris Isigizo and the NEC members on the successful hosting of the NEC meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State Yobe state which went without a hitch, despite security apprehension from all quarters.”

Oyo council also appreciated the NUJ President for appointing one of its elders, Adebayo Akamo as a national trustee officer of the NUJ.