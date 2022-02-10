NUJ condemns attack on journalists at Arepo

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned in strong terms the recent invasion, and criminal destruction to the property and threat to the life of its members residing at Beachland Estate, Arepo in Ogun State.

According to a statement signed by Shuaibu Usman Leman, the National Secretary of NUJ, “On Tuesday, February 9, 2022, some chiefs led by a traditional ruler invaded Arepo Estate (Journalist Estate) to destroy the entrance arc, located at the point of entry to the estate, using hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons.”

Shuaibu in the statement demanded that the ugly development must be curtailed forthwith and decisively.

“A situation where traditional authorities take laws into their hands with reckless abandon like, in this case, is unacceptable, more so, when the reason given for the destruction of the estate entrance arc was alleged because the journalists in the estate did not pay homage to the palace (give bribe) before the construction.

Read also: Nigerian businesses suffer 2308 cyber attacks every week

We appeal to Ogun State authorities to urgently identify and hold to account, all persons behind this dastardly act and willful destruction of property. These acts of impunity in the country, especially against journalists and their property are far too many and should be stopped immediately,” the statement read.

The union noted that attacking journalists and their property as done by public figures for whatever reason like the shameless display in Arepo Estate is ignoble and irresponsible. And that no decent community should engage in such an act.

“Journalists should be encouraged to work without fear of harassment, wherever they may reside because anything short of this is to deny them their freedom,” Shuaibu stated