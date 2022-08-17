NUEE threatens to shut down power stations

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has said it will embark on an industrial action across all power stations controlled by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

This was disclosed in a statement on the Twitter handle of Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

“We anticipate that the industrial action, which is set to take place from Wednesday, August 17, 2022, if goes as planned may lead to disruption of power supply to electricity consumers across the nation,” the statement read.

“In the meantime, we would like to reassure our esteemed customers that we are currently working with the relevant regulatory authorities and the parties involved to reach an amicable resolution and avert the strike action.”