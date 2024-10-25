NUC partners COL to enhance graduate employability, skills development in Nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL), Canada, have partnered to tackle the challenges of graduate employability and entrepreneurial skills development in Nigeria.

Chris Maiyaki, the NUC Acting Executive Secretary, said it was of utmost importance to find solutions to these issues.

Maiyaki who spoke at a three-day Stakeholders Capacity Workshop in Abuja, noted that the workshop focused on developing and implementing a national framework and strategies to enhance graduate employability in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

Maiyaki acknowledged the skills gap and mismatch in the country and expressed hope that a multi-stakeholder approach would create a more effective employability ecosystem.

He further disclosed that in 2005, the NUC conducted a needs assessment survey across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to measure the extent of the skills gap. According to him, a committee, led by Peter Okebukola, was later formed to align NUC’s strategies with its strategic plan.

“The committee identified several challenges, including the issue of graduate employability, poor graduate quality, and deficiencies in skills development and entrepreneurship education.

“In response, the NUC established a Skills Development and Advisory Committee in 2018 to tackle these challenges, drawing on subject matter experts, professionals, and regulatory bodies from both the public and private sectors.

“The commission has since developed the Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) to address employability and entrepreneurial skills.

“Universities now have the flexibility to design 30 per cent of their curriculum to reflect their unique environments,” Maiyaki said.

Jane-Frances Agbu, Higher Education Adviser at COL, noted the increasing complexities in the world of work, particularly the issue of skill mismatches.

She emphasised that companies need employees who can adapt to evolving challenges, adding that connecting quality assurance with employability is essential for creating a workforce ready for the future.

“Unlike the early 80s, where a university degree almost guaranteed an easy transition into a white-collar job in Nigeria, today’s reality is different,” she said, highlighting the growing need for skills beyond academic qualifications.

“Graduate employability is now a growing concern for educational institutions worldwide”

